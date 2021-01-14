Menu
Acting Mayor Neil Fisher. Picture: Aden Stokes
Fisher unconcerned about camp quarantine ‘if done right’

Timothy Cox
14th Jan 2021 7:29 PM
Rockhampton Regional Council acting mayor Neil Fisher chimed in on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s suggestion on Thursday morning that mining camps could be used for COVID-19 quarantine.

He said although it was not a decision for the council to make, Rockhampton did have the infrastructure and capability to assist with such a scheme.

“We know that we’ve got a number of empty mining camps actually to the west of us and also to the west of Mackay,” he said.

“We also know that Rockhampton Airport there actually does handle international charter flights, does have the ability there to have border force and the quarantine services.

“Some of the mining camps are probably some of the best locations because they do all the facilities … they’re mothballed at the moment, so I can sort of see the logic in it, and I think it may be a safer option than what we’ve seen where they’re using five-star hotels in high-populated areas.”

He said provided the plan was enacted with the safety of nearby residents in mind, he was not worried about any potential risk.

“I have to admit personally, I have very much cautioned any movement as far as with COVID,” Cr Fisher said.

“I think we’ve got to also make sure we check every box, that our own community is safe.

“If it’s done right, no, I don’t think you have that concern. But with everything, making sure that all the processes are done right.

“We’ve seen Victoria make a mess of quarantine; we need to learn from those mistakes, and I will be quite loud in our community making sure that no one in the Rockhampton community is actually put at risk.”

