Fisheries find sawn-off gun in man's boat

A FISHERMAN was found with a sawn-off shot gun in his boat this afternoon.

Queensland Police Service were called to the Quay Street Boat Ramp just after 3.30pm to assist Queensland Fisheries officers who had intercepted the man and found the firearm.

Reports indicate discussions between the man and the Fisheries officers were getting 'heated', however, police were able to take possession of the gun.

It is believed one person has been taken into custody by police.

The Morning Bulletin has made enquiries in relation to the matter.