Fisherman unable to move when he woke up this morning

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Jun 2018 11:10 AM
A MAN visiting the region to fish with a mate was unable to move when he woke up in his swag this morning.

The 53-year-old Sunshine Coast male suffering from severe abdominal and back pain and emergency services were called.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to Rodds Bay, 140km South East of Rockhampton about 5.30am this morning.

The patient's mate raised the alarm where upon Rescue 300 landed on the beach at first light to effect the retrieval at low tide

Upon arrival at the scene, the on-board Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the patient before being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

