Fishermen cheer as repairs begin at popular boat ramp

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has welcomed the start of works on the South Side boat ramp pontoon.

Main Roads Crews are now on site after the facility was damaged in the flood earlier this year.

Infrastructure Councillor Tony Williams said it was pleasing to see works underway after concerned members of the public had been contacting council.

"We've had a lot of people wanting to see this work get underway and raising concerns about anglers ignoring the closed signage and using the potentially unsafe pontoon,” Cr Williams said.

"Work is underway now with the pontoon due to be repaired in time for October's Barra Bounty and I know that a lot of anglers will be glad to see these works completed.

"Council is also talking to TMR to investigate lighting improvements on site at the boat ramp to ensure that boaties who use the ramp and pontoon are getting the best possible experience.

"We've also seen the contract awarded for the North Side Boat Ramp recently so it's really pleasing to see our fishing infrastructure is moving ahead as we prepare for another bumper summer,” Cr Williams said.