Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fishermen find body in tent on banks of the Burdekin River

10th Aug 2020 10:46 AM

Police are working to identify human remains found on the banks of the Burdekin River.

Detectives and forensic officers were called to a remote campsite of the banks of the Burdekin River near Dalbeg, south west of Ayr at the weekend.

Ayr Police criminal investigations branch Detective Senior Constable Nick Bach said the skeletal remains were located by fishermen in the area, Saturday afternoon.

Location of Skeletal remains found on the Burdekin River
Location of Skeletal remains found on the Burdekin River

"Police are conducting investigations in to the identity of a person," Sen-Constable Bach said.

The remains were found in a tent near Eight Mile Creek, on the Burdekin River.

Sen-Constable Bach said there was no indication of how long the remains had been in the area.

"Skeletal remains were located in what appeared to be at a remote campsite," he said.

"It was in the Eight Mile Creek area, in dense bushland, near the banks of the river."

Sen-Constable Bach appealed to anyone with information to contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

burdekin river north queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chiller boxes plans in Central Queensland for pest carcasses

        Premium Content Chiller boxes plans in Central Queensland for pest carcasses

        News Up to five hunters will be able to access a game meat refrigeration storage facility planned for Central Queensland.

        Exemptions for FIFO miners to cross borders sparks fears

        Premium Content Exemptions for FIFO miners to cross borders sparks fears

        News Mayor: ‘I am on record as saying we do not support exemptions.’

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        One drop is one too many for this violent drunk

        Premium Content One drop is one too many for this violent drunk

        Crime Man jailed for serious assaults against pub manager and woman