Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Locations of alleged Rocky sex workers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Locations of alleged Rocky sex workers

        News Police have reported multiple alleged incidents at one specific location.

        Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

        Premium Content Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

        Council News Candidates are coming in thick as the by-election date is expected to be announced...

        School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        Premium Content School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        News An excellent opportunity to learn new skills is being offered.

        VOTE NOW: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Rocky

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Rocky

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Rockhampton