FISHIING TAILS: Strong winds blow chances offshore catches

Ian White with his first coral trout, he caught out from Yeppoon.

TWENTY-FIVE knots tomorrow and 20 knots on Sunday just about shuts down all offshore opportunities and many estuary spots.

Coorooman and Corio at least have some sheltered areas where there is a chance of scoring a feed. The Fitzroy River will be a battle, especially for The WTF (Women That Fish) Barra Classic on today and Saturday.

This great little comp gives the fishers a chance to showcase their skills while sharing their experience and friendship with other like-minded women. The whole area benefits from the positive publicity these events create.

Last weekend was tough fishing even though Saturday dropped out enough for the offshore guys to head wide.

There were some great fish caught right along the coast and the grounds out to the wides. Doggie mackerel were the standout at loads of the coastal patches. Whenever we get a drop in conditions there will be mackerel in close up till at least Christmas.

Most of us who have any success fishing have put a lot of time and effort learning the water, the grounds and locating spots that others might have missed or not been to for a while. These spots often produce quality fish.

But some guys think it is much easier to do the dirty on those who have worked for results. Last week a blowfly in an 8 metre Haines Patriot dogged his way onto our marks by hiding just out of sight until he thought we had settled before zooming in and marking the spot.

He followed us over quite a few kilometres and several moves leaving us no doubt of his intentions.

This behaviour was total BS and I hope he couldn't read his sounder well enough to understand what we were on.

There is common decency and fisherman's etiquette and this guy had neither. If he had approached us and asked for help instead of trying to steal our hard-gained marks, we may have helped him out.

We still need heaps of emails sent to the council and all the levels of government in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour. We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them. If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

