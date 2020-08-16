Fishing, charter businesses to cash in with $300K scheme

COMMERCIAL fishing and charter operators in the Capricornia region have until Friday, August 28 to cash in on a new $300,000 grant incentive.

The Queensland Government has announced it will fund a new $300,000 industry grants package to assist commercial, charter and aquaculture fisheries businesses affected by COVID-19.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the second round of Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program recognised the severe impact of coronavirus restrictions on Queensland’s fishing industry.

The Market Diversification and Resilience Grants are part of the Queensland Government’s $27.25 million coronavirus industry recovery package.

He said commercial fishers and aquaculture businesses had lost significan markets both in Australia and overseas, while charter operators were forced to close due to social distancing rules.

Mr Furner said the priority for the new grants would be fisheries businesses directly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that could increase their resilience by diversifying into new markets, contributing to regional economic growth and jobs.

“Grants of up to $7,500 are available for things like equipment purchases, staff training, marketing and promotion, with the successful applicants to contribute at least 25 per cent of the project’s total cost,” Mr Furner said.

“An overwhelming number of fisheries businesses applied for round one of these grants but weren’t eligible because they don’t supply export markets.

“The Palaszczuk Government has listened to feedback about the eligibility criteria and responded by providing the new funding package especially for the fishing industry.”

The first round of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program was supported with $500,000 of funding and attracted a very high level of interest from agriculture, food and fishing exporters.

Applications will close on Friday 28 August 2020.