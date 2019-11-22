Fishing column: Grunter arrive in numbers

We are getting 750mm grunter in the town reaches of Rockhampton.

Devil’s Elbow is one spot that more boats have been hanging around lately. This indicates that grunter are about in some numbers.

The bends downstream from Nerimbera hold grunter between all the bottom undulations.

The delta area and Connors Creek is doing fairly well and like the other spots, they perform better around the full and new moons. Grunter will take prawns or flesh baits, but yabbies are the top bait. We use a long trace bream rig with as much weight as needed. Plastics have been working when the current slows around low or high tides. Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek have cockle beds and holes where we get quality grunter in slightly lesser numbers than the river.

All the better spots have similar features in all of our local systems.

The offshore grunter should be in form at many of the local wrecks and patches around the bay heading north.

The Capricorn Coast beaches and right up to Corio Bay have turned out plenty of dart and decent whiting in the past few weeks.

The Coorooman Creek mouth has a vast area of sandbanks and channels where flathead and schools of whiting inhabit for most of the year. Rundles and Long Beach are whiting hotspots over November.

The schools of whiting move along the beach with the tide and some of the fish taken lately are well worth the effort and the walk.

I have noticed more people worming on Farnborough Beach than I have seen for years. Worms have always been there, they tend to slow on flood years with the lower salinity in the bay and pick back up in drought years.

The best local areas to worm are, north of Big Dune, Nine Mile Beach and Five Rocks. Bream, flathead and queenies can also show along any of the beaches at the moment.

The second coral reef in fish closed season starts immediately after midnight at the beginning of November 24 and ends immediately before midnight at the end of November 28.

Reefies have been going fairly well offshore and around The Keppel’s. Quality reds and nannies are in quite close for a change and were on the chew in the early part of this week.

Trout are also in good form for those willing to search out shallow water just out from the islands. Mackerel have increased in numbers with the bigger tides and should go well given an opportunity in the next week. Doggies continue to move in and around the bay while the conditions are favourable. They will show up all the time now and many of the inshore spots will fire anytime the wind drops out.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next round of prize draws.