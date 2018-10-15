Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The MV Dianne at the Bundaberg Port Marina.
The MV Dianne at the Bundaberg Port Marina.
News

Coming to terms with loss a year on from MV Dianne sinking

by PATRICK BILLINGS
15th Oct 2018 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YEAR after the fishing trawler MV Dianne went down off the Queensland coast with six men on board, families are still coming to terms with their loss.

Skipper Ben Leahy, 45, and crewmen Adam Hoffman, 30, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, Chris Sammut, 34, and Eli Tonks, 33, perished when the boat capsized off the Town of 1770 on October 16, last year.

Ruben McDornan (above) was the only survivor of the crew which set out from Bundaberg to harvest sea cucumbers further north.

He was rescued by a passing catamaran. Mr Hoffman's parents, Ross and Suzanne, sisters Melody, Heidi, Sally, Sarah and Alicia and young daughter Evie, said the sorrow remained.

"Our family is still in disbelief about losing Ads last year. There is a huge hole in our hearts. We miss him terribly every day," they said.

"Although it has been 12 months, there isn't a day that goes by we don't think of him and miss his gentle, fun-loving, cheeky ways. Life will never be the same without him."

The family thanked search and rescuers and the Town of 1770.

Related Items

Show More
mv dianne ship disaster sinking

Top Stories

    'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    premium_icon 'Passionate' tourism operator leaves her mark on community

    News ANN Augusteyn packed up her life to take a chance on a new tourism venture and turned it into a multi-award winning destination.

    • 15th Oct 2018 7:06 AM
    Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

    premium_icon Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

    Crime Not wearing a helmet and being drunk wasn't the worst of it

    Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    premium_icon Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

    News GALLERY: Molly had her work recognised by the likes of Jeffree Star

    • 15th Oct 2018 6:44 AM
    Promise of job surge as coal industry goes niche

    premium_icon Promise of job surge as coal industry goes niche

    Careers As the industry contracts, it fits into more cracks

    • 15th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners