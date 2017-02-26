Fishing fanatic was a worthy winner of our competition

Yeppoon fisherman Bob Boyd with a nice barramundi caught earlier in the year at the Causeway lake during Barra season.

THERE'S not a clear, calm and sunny day that goes by on the Capricorn Coast that Bob Boyd won't get out on the water to have a fish.

The Yeppoon retiree said he was "over the moon” after finding out the good news he was the lucky winner of The Morning Bulletin's Ultimate Fishing Experience competition.

The former plumber said he was certainly a fanatic fisherman, having always owned a boat since he was in his early 20s.

"I bought a new motor for my boat three years ago and the bloke that does the service on it said I've done more hours on it than anybody else in Yeppoon in that time,” he laughed.

"I've done over 600 hours in it.

"Any chance I get (I go fishing). As soon as the weather's good, I'm out.

"I love the adventure of it, you never know what's going to happen, the unpredictability of it, every fishing day is different, and to catch a fish is just a bonus.

"Just being out on water is great.”

Winning a two-day charter boat fishing trip for two with Odyssey Charter on the Sunshine Coast, Bob will also receive Flight Centre travel vouchers for flights and accommodation for two people on the Sunshine Coast and BCF voucher worth $1000.

"I've never been on a fishing charter before because I've always had my own boat,” he said.

"I rang one of my brothers in Gladstone to tell him to be on standby.”

Brought up in a fishing family, Bob said he still remembers days of camping by the Fitzroy River reeling in big King Salmon and getting eaten alive by mosquitoes.

But these days he likes to get out wide around the islands and fish around the old boat wrecks and secret spots of his own.