Fishing forum to hook up tourism and job opportunities

Bill Sawynok fishing in the Fitzroy River holding his catch of the day, a Rocky Barra.

AFTER the successful introduction of net free zones in the region, local manager of InfoFish and keen fisherman Bill Sawynok was excited to update the community on the effect these zones have had on the region.

Mr Sawynok has partnered with Rockhampton Regional Council to deliver a forum which will provide the community with extra knowledge on the improvements.

"This forum will not only provide an update on the NFZ but will outline how improvements in infrastructure around the Region will assist the development of the recreational fishing tourism industry,” he said.

After the introduction eighteen month ago, the catch rate for legal barramundi in the Fitzroy River has risen to 1.2 fish per day which exceeded the previous rate of 1.0 that has stood for the last 20 years.

"We'd like for existing and prospective businesses in the recreational fishing industry to come along to the forum, hear about what has been done and where everything is going,” he said.

"Apart from tackle stores this is a call out to accommodation providers, restaurants and those interested in setting up a business in the recreational fishing industry to come along.”

Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said council had adopted a Recreational Fishing Strategy to take advantage of the NFZ and promote jobs and fishing tourism.

"We have some of the best fishing in the country right here on our doorstep and Council is actively working to capitalise on the opportunity not only for our local boaties but for the lucrative fishing tourism market,” Cr Williams said.

"Increased catch rates from the NFZ combined with the rollout of new infrastructure and the steps Council is taking to promote our Region are all laying the groundwork for a whole new industry in our Region.”

Council is sponsoring the forum which is being held on August 31 and September 1 in Rockhampton for invited guests only.