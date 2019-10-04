Fishing Friday: Best October fishing spots in CQ

October generally means many of the bigger redfishes and other stuff like snapper have moved into deeper water.

Some of the better nannies around were taken just outside the Keppel Bay area and further along the coast. The bigger red emperor have all been taken right out around the 80km marks and beyond. Coral trout are in steady form at present, redthroat, grassies and tuskies are in good supply too The Coral Reef Fin Fish Closures start 25th to 29th October

Although doggies are around whenever the wind drops below 5-10knots, the usual spots like Quartz, the islands off Emu Park, Ritamada, Ironpot, Claytons, Stevenson’s Rocks, Bangalee, Farnborough, Findlay’s, Corio Heads have all been hit and miss.

Jason Smithwick witha quality coral trout.jpg

There were plenty of the caught by landbased fishers this last month. Double Heads has been the standout with some exceptional catches of trevally and a few spaniards as well. Greys have also made a few appearances of late, particularly at Findlay’s and Farnborough. Most of the time they will take a lightly weighted floating pilly or a live herring but as a rule a large number of the better doggies landed will jump on a flasha or similar chromie.

Time and again we get schoolies and ribbonfish at places like Rita Mada, Ironpot and you can develop little techniques to attract one from the other.

The islands are teeming with moving bait schools and bringing with them large numbers of trevally. Some of these critters are over 10kg, rounding up and smashing the hardy heads, herrings and gar in water not deep enough for them to swim upright.

Kev turner nailed this large red, out wide.jpg

Barra have come on well in the last few weeks. They have been fairly spread over the length of the salt section in the river. Coorooman Creek, Corio Bay and Army country are other decent barra spots though it takes more effort to get fish as a rule.

Whiting have remained in good quantity in the creek mouths and along the beaches from the river mouth heading north. Though we don’t get them as big as the southern fish they still get to 350mm sometimes bigger and that is quite acceptable. Beach worms and fresh pumped yabbies are the pick baits just about everywhere they come on around here.

King salmon are going okay, with good numbers of them being caught. They are feeding actively in the river where live prawns and small poddy mullet are the choice baits. Kings will often take a lure meant for barra. Vibes, prawn imitations and small paddle tails all work well. They tend to work channels, eddies and along the big structures on the river’s edge are worth a crack.