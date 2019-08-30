FISHING FRIDAY: Big offshore tides bring in the good stuff

By Scotty Lynch

THIS week the weather turns, boss's weather, with the best days in the middle of next week. But the weekend could be OK for local trips around the islands, check the current conditions before heading out.

The offshore fishers have been producing some very nice fish lately and though the tides are bigger this week they should turn up more fish.

When there is a lot of run the fish like red emperor tend to bunch around structure and when there is little run they spread out over the rubble patches or fern country nearby.

Gary Jarman with a nice barra from Thompson's Point. Contributed

Douglas and the shoal country is going well for redthroat this month. If you start to get small fish, move to the deeper area of the reef just off the main section and try bigger baits. Reds, nannies, trout and jobfish were all reported this week.

There has been a lot of giant trevally caught in recent times by the popper and stickbait guys.

These fish are no good for eating and they are a serious sports fish, so the large majority of them are swum and released. Spanish mackerel are the usual bycatch making a sports fishing trip pay off with a good feed. Most of the better fish have been scored at spots like Manifold and several of the local wrecks.

I prefer the spots where there is a bit of water movement such as wash or a current line heading past a structure. If the fish are a bit slow, you can get them going with some cubed pillies. The trick is to drop one or two over the back regularly spaced (not too quickly).

This will bring the fish up towards the boat. The other trick is to drop down a taipan and rip it back to the boat flat chat a few times. You will either hook up a trev or a macky or bring them closer to the boat.

Reace Bashford nailed a quality blue salmon in the river at night. Contributed

I have had a lot of complaints about blowflies lately. Guys who come right up to you when you are fishing away from the crowd. This is just looking for trouble and sooner or later there will be a drama.

They appear to have no regard for others fishing already and don't even acknowledge the guys they have blowied. What also concerns me is that there were several calls about a charter boat dropping in on boats that were fishing wrecks, isolated reef patches and even the estuaries. I tried to contact them, but no return call, yet.

There are a million spots around here and there is no need to hound another boat to steal their spots.

The estuaries are still returning the odd crab. All the muddies were full, even if they were only just keepers. Bream, king salmon, flathead, barramundi, whiting and blue salmon were the popular captures this week

Drew Bowtell and Coen Sayre shot a couple of top shelfers off Yeppoon. Contributed

