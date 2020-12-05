FISHING FRIDAY: Bites aplenty across the region

CORIO Bay and Coorooman Creek are quite good whiting spots as a rule and at present, there have been some snodgers taken by some of the locals.

The waters from Yeppoon along Farnborough Beach, right up to Corio, are holding lots of fun size dart.

We don’t get the big surf gutters like the southern beaches, but the little features in the small surf are still the spots to look for.

Beachworms are more plentiful the further north you go.

The eastern beaches of The Keppel’s also have worms and whiting most of the time.

They make a great place to take the family for the day over summer or for something different over the holidays.

Rosslyn Bay Harbour has been going well right through spring and now heading into summer. Some of the most regular catches have been inside the harbour walls.

It is easily the pick location at the moment for anything from fingermark to bream, cod and, queenies.

Matty Meggle nailed this large Spanish Mackrel offshore.

The walls running out from the marina and the main boat basin are producing very well, and the guys fishing from the moored boats can’t miss.

The large amount of bait fish is the key and as you know find the bait and the predators won’t be far away.

In the evening, the schools of bait move along the dividing line from dark to light trying to avoid the big critters like barramundi.

Around the outside walls are spots like North Corner where you can get good size cod and even doggies when the calm weather stays for day or two.

The hot tip for cod is to head out along the wall at low tide and fish the incoming with either fresh flesh baits or decent sized livies.

As the tide moves in the cod follow working their way into fairly shallow water and picking off the prawns and small mullet as they go.

Around the front wall heading south to the blowhole is well known for decent fingermark and black jew.

Mark Simpkins landed this fingermark at Gladstone.

The Blowhole and Porcupine Point are top spots for doggies and the odd Spanish if the wind drops out and the bay is clear.

The Causeway hasn’t failed as the area’s top mangrove jack spot in the last month.

The weather has been steaming which in turn has got the jacks and plenty of other species in the lake on the chew.

The run-through is the best time down the front from the bridge or the adjoining walls.

While the rest of the time the lakes many rocky structures do the job.

There are lots of spots around the Causeway Lake where you can cast net all the live bait you need and find a good spot for a fish without taking the boat.

It is a super friendly family spot which has among the safest swimming areas in CQ.

