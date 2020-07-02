FISHING FRIDAY: Blue salmon come out in cooler weather

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing Charters CQ with a couple of nannies landed near Yeppoon.

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing Charters CQ with a couple of nannies landed near Yeppoon.

BLUE salmon have featured again in a few captures recently after a quiet spell.

In the cooler months they school up and hit plenty of places along the coast.

Rita Mada, Coorooman Creek, Ross Creek and Farnborough Beach are known for fine catches of blues.

There have been some stonker muddies about and Barra catches are coming from all around the Capricorn Coast and most local systems.

The drop in temperatures might slow them a little but they still have to eat.

This means that your lure or bait may have to be placed right near the fish and they bite for shorter periods.

So far, the fish have kept turning up. Live baits and lures have been working equally well.

Grunter are showing in very good numbers at places like The Pinnacles, The Rama, Manifold, The Barge, Findlay’s, Quartz and various other little spots quite close to Yeppoon.

Guided Fishing DownUnder helped Keith score this tidy threadfin in the Fitzroy River.

The optimum times are a few days either side of the full or new moons but many times they will be ready to chew when the conditions are settled.

Grunter will take lures if presented the right way.

Estuary grunter love small chrome or gold metal vibes and many times recently they have out fished the baits.

Reefies and pelagics are both going strong at present around the islands and the wide areas.

Some of the recent catches of red emperor, large mouth nannies and coral trout have been epic.

We have stopped going to any grounds we have fished before and the results are starting to mount.

Lots of times Joe Average will hit the same old spots every time they go out.

Catches drop off and they start complaining that the fishing is terrible.

Kurt with a fine winter barra on Guided Fishing DownUnder

To have consistency you need to spend as much time searching as you do fishing.

Watch your sounder and investigate changes or lumps that you see.

Spanish mackerel have slowed from the bigger schools to the residents.

This means that the average catch will be a bit smaller and the fish are usually sleeker.

Bait schools are starting to come around the islands, particularly rainbow runners and bonito.

There have been plenty of ribbonfish getting around the usual spots. Little Quartz and Corio were two notable spots.

When these schools come through it is time to score some bait for the future and fish around them for the predators usually in attendance.

