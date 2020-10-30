FISHING FRIDAY: Closed season essential for longevity

THROUGHOUT the Queensland east coast, a closed season applies to barramundi from November 1 to January 31.

It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during this closed season – this gives barra a chance to breed without the stress of capture.

This means they are not to be targeted and cannot be taken.

In previous years we have had a number of people still fishing for them despite the rules.

The big females will ingest their eggs under stress and that means millions of eggs that don’t make the system.

Out of those millions, only a few actually make legal size barramundi.

That means every breeding fish is important to the future of our fishery.

Glenn Davis with a very nice barra caught before closed season.

King Salmon, barra, grunter, flathead, whiting, dart and cod were all caught this week in the local systems.

The Fitzroy is of course the prime location for most of these species.

From town, all the way down to the delta, there are loads of spots worth checking out. Warmer conditions have meant that all of the summer species are already starting to feature in many of the local captures.

Whiting have kept building in numbers right along the coast from the river mouth up into army country.

The best catches have been at the two extremes of our area.

Long Beach, Joskeleigh in the south and Three Rivers up the other end have the biggest, best whiting, alongside The Keppels in Capricornia.

The better baits have been beach worms and yabbies with peeled prawns coming in next. Apart from the prawns you can get all the bait you need at the beach most of the time. Reports show that there are a few quality crabs about the area’s waterways.

Word has it that the better captures are right up the back of the little creeks and drains.

Jackson Close with a brace of nannies caught out wide.

Grunter should be coming into form over the moon, meaning the next few evenings might be worth a shot.

The coastal estuaries were a little quiet until the scum died down but now that has gone the fishing will improve again.

The offshore fishers are finding that the better catches are requiring lots of miles to find the fish.

The deeper fern patches are definitely the go for big red fish as reports of more 10kg fish come in.

Trout and redthroat have made a fine stand as the shoals are on fire.

One guy on a charter told me they asked the skipper to put them onto some smaller fish so they could have a break - my heart bleeds for you.

