FISHING FRIDAY: Estuaries providing pretty full muddies

IT LOOKS like rubbish conditions until at least next Wednesday.

Those annoying 15-20knot winds are predicted for this weekend and well into next week at this stage.

The good news is that the estuaries are going okay at present. There are still a few barra, king salmon, bream, whiting, blue salmon, flathead and mudcrabs available. The Fitzroy has been improving steadily as captures closer to town are proving. Coorooman Creek and Corio are both turning out pretty full muddies, even if they aren't real big.

This week I noticed there were some bait schools heading up the coast in very close. They were most likely yorkies or greenback herrings.

That means blue salmon should be around the place in numbers, at the mouth of Ross Creek, up the beach and in Corio Bay by the weekend. Blue salmon follow the bait and herd them into the beaches and bays. They are suckers for live herring, pilchards and will take chrome lures readily.

Cast your small mackerel flashas and let them sink to the bottom. Retrieve them in a jigging jerky motion while varying the speed and chances are you will get a salmon if they are there. Small shallow minnow lures also work well trolled at a reasonable speed.

There are plenty of school mackerel and some of the reports showed they were mostly decent fish.

Greys, doggies and spanish mackerel were all having a feed. A few calls mentioned spotties but I didn't see them.

There are a lot of fishers that call doggies spotties because of the few dark blotches on the doggies. Remember, spotted mackerel have heaps of small black spots from 5-8mm in diameter.

Spotted mackerel have a dark blue almost black pectoral fin while doggies or school mackerel have a black front section of dorsal fin fading back to white.

Doggies are a shorter, fatter fish and spotties are more streamlined. Floating pillies and jigged flashas were weapons that did the damage.

Another fish that shows little respect for the south- easter was coral trout.

They were caught at several places close in and the average fish came in the 14-24m range making them quite accessible for many coast fishers. Look on your sounder for country with deep crevasses or ledges and shelves of rock and coral areas which naturally enough hold trout. Coral trout will eat just about anything presented in the right spot including live baits and lures.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.