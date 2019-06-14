FISHING FRIDAY: Fine-tune for better days

AFTER all the rubbish weather in recent months, all of your gear should be in tune.

The boats serviced and ready for what long-range forecasts seem to indicate is a better deal from Hughie over winter.

Some more localised rain and less wind is what we all want. At the moment stories vary from area to area about what is biting.

Out wide the fish have been a bit slow, but the change in pressure should be the switch to get them firing again.

A very nice spaniard caught by Chris Nash just out of Yeppoon. Contributed

There has been red emperor, coral trout, redthroat sweeties, parrot, nannies, trevally, doggies, spanish, cobia and tuna from the islands heading east. With any luck we should see a few of this lot moving into shallower waters as it gets cooler.

Speaking of things to come, I saw another top snapper this week and it wasn't caught all that deep either. It might be a sign of things to come. I hope that all of those small squire we have seen over the years at Keppel have grown to a decent size by now.

Blue salmon have been schooling with the odd run at different locations in the previous weeks.

A couple of my mates saw a large school smashing baitfish at Ritamada late this week. Try the timbers at Coorooman Creek and the mouth of Ross Creek from about half tide up.

When they are around it usually isn't that hard to spot them. The Rosslyn Bay Harbour could also be worth a shot as the weather clears and the baits push up the coast.

Bream, flathead, whiting, trevally, queenies, barra and king salmon were in the reports from many of the estuary fishers. This bit of a chill and drop in the wind should turn the fish on and catches are sure to be on the rise, prospects are indeed looking great.

The Fitzroy is returning to normal and there are plenty of fish moving back up towards the town area. Favourable tides and not much rain over the catchment will see the whole river improve.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

