FISHING FRIDAY: Grunter showing in good numbers

FIRST BARRA: Ludynea North scored her first ever barra in the NFZ

GRUNTER are showing in good numbers at places like The Pinnacles, The Rama, Manifold, The Barge, Findlay's, Quartz and various other little spots quite close to Yeppoon.

The optimum times are a few days either side of the full or new moons but many times they will be ready to chew when the conditions are settled.

Most of these spots hold big black jew at the same time and usually we set one large bait and one small bait each.

This goes to plan as a rule except when a jewie grabs your light gear instead of the heavy rig. These guys show no mercy in shallow water and will test your equipment to the max.

Both grunter and jew will take lures if presented the right way. Estuary grunter love small chrome or gold metal vibes and many times recently they have out fished the baits. Offshore they are a little less fussy and will take anything from a squid vicious to a prong and various other plastic styles.

I like to use thready buster style vibes in almost natural colours for the fish up to 20 metres deep.

Grunter and black jew will take the same bait and as long as it is fresh there is a good chance of a decent catch. Squid, pilchards, flesh strips and prawns are the most favoured baits.

We cut pillies into thirds with a small piece of squid on each hook so that the broken up pilly burleys the immediate area and the squid hangs in long enough for another grunter to grab if the first fish doesn't hook up.

Jew baits are quite a bit larger normally.

The favourite method is a whole pilly or a whole squid on each hook. Some guys like to use a squid and pilly cocktail, which works very well too.

When jew and grunter are on the chew it can be very easy to become greedy and slay too many fish. The fish caught in the shallow water are easily released but the deeper water fish are prone to barotrauma.

Spanish mackerel, greys and doggies are all having a chew this week and the near future looks pretty good on the pelagic front.

Reefies are also going well as red emperor, large and small mouth nannies, sweeties, parrot, tuskies and coral trout were all caught this week.

The estuaries are doing okay with muddies, flathead, mangrove jack, barramundi, bream, whiting and queenies all in the latest reports.

