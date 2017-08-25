27°
Fishing Friday: Head for the rivers this weekend

25th Aug 2017 6:25 AM
BIG RED: Luke Smith scored this horse red emperor out from Yeppoon.
BIG RED: Luke Smith scored this horse red emperor out from Yeppoon.

THE outlook isn't real promising for the offshore anglers as 15 knots or better are the predictions for wind in the coming days.

It must mean either catch up on brownie points with the family or hit the estuaries and the islands.

The Fitzroy River keeps delivering both king salmon and barramundi from the town reaches down to Port Alma and Connor's Creek.

The top barra fishers usually fish near the top and bottom of the tide.

When you don't have time to go when the tides are right, you need to search out other spots. Switch up your approach and look for areas where bait is moving in or out with the tide.

Look for eddies and features which divert bait schools from straight line travel against the shore and also provide ambush points out of the main current for the barra or king.

Barra are generally a lazy fish, if they can let the tide and the features bring the baits to them, all the better. Sometimes these big fish will be in water that barely covers their backs.

Flathead, bream, whiting, salmon, mangrove jack and fingermark are other species on the chew at present.

I saw a couple of decent muddies this week from the delta area in the river.

That could mean there is the odd one about.

The Emu Park Fishing Classic is definitely going ahead. Watch this space for more details in the coming weeks.

At present registrations are open on the website only for the inaugural Emu Park Fishing Classic.

You will need to get in early as this competition has a limited number of entries. Anyone who is interested in the Emu Park Fishing Classic there will be a sign on day this Sunday 13/08/17 at Emus Beach Resort, we also have some exiting news to update this coming week with the website release and new sponsors details. Please share this with your family and friends.

The Women That Fish Barra Classic 2017 event will be held from September 28-30.

The event is a not-for-profit tournament founded in 2012 with a focus on empowering women and encouraging them into the world of angling.

This event is held annually on the mighty Fitzroy River at Rockhampton and attracts a range of anglers from novice to experienced.

This women-only event has a strong focus on safety and environmental sustainability, including catch and release philosophies.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or contact Sara Van Haeren on 0429 923 243 or rvanharen@ bigpond.com

A Briefing night will be held on September 28 and presentations on September 30 at the Riverside Tourist Caravan Van Park.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

