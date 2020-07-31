Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Thommo with a Keppel blue tooth.
Thommo with a Keppel blue tooth.
News

FISHING FRIDAY: Hit the estuaries this weekend

Scott Lynch
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE offshore fishing again takes a hit as the forecast is hovering around 20 knots for the weekend before dropping to a reasonable 10 knots midweek.

The best options are estuaries including The Fitzroy River, Coorooman Creek, The Causeway Lake and Waterpark/Corio Bay.

The north side of the areas’ headlands should be out of the wind and a lot more comfortable than the beaches.

The estuary crew aren’t missing out lately as reports come in of quality flathead, bream, whiting, grunter and salmon caught in the past couple of days.

Bream season is going strong with quantity and quality catches pretty standard.

Larry Lacombe with a nice local red emperor.
Larry Lacombe with a nice local red emperor.

At this time of year the fish are mainly down towards the creek mouths and around the coastal headlands.

Many times lately the guys fishing the harbour walls and the headlands have outfished the guys in boats.

Places like The Causeway, Rosslyn Bay and Coorooman Creek have plenty of family-friendly spots that should yield a bream or two.

Flathead are thick at the moment and any little feature from sandbanks to mangrove lines is holding fish.

King salmon, whiting, blue salmon, barramundi, queenfish, grunter and the odd fingermark have all featured in captures lately.

The odd barra is still getting taken in the river and even some of the other systems. Any of these warmer days is always worth a crack.

Mangrove jack are not the most common fish around here, although as people develop their skills and use better techniques they seem to be showing up more in local catches.

Lately in spite of the lower temperatures we have seen several good fish caught in The Causeway Lake and Coorooman Creek.

Ross Angell caught and released this top golden trevally.
Ross Angell caught and released this top golden trevally.

Live baits or lures are the best options as a rule, although I know one guy who uses fresh mullet slabs with much success.

There is a stack of ribbonfish (wolf herring) at a few of the close doggie spots like Rita Mada, Ironpot, Quartz Rock out from Keppel Sands, and Cave and Wedge isles just off Emu Park.

Ribbonfish are the baits of choice for huge spanish mackerel and they will keep for a long time when they are treated properly at capture.

Loads of ice in the esky is the key, then on arrival at home dry them and individually pack them in freezer bags or glad wrap before wrapping them in newspaper and placed in a single layer in the freezer.

Keeping the bait in as good a condition as possible gives you every chance of scoring class fish in the future.

Chrome lures are the shot.

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and Kalka Bait and Tackle - the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next round of prize draws.

fishing central queensland scott lynch fishing column scotty's fishing friday
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free drug and alcohol counselling program launched

        premium_icon Free drug and alcohol counselling program launched

        Health The government-funded program provides in-person individual counselling for people aged 12 to 21.

        Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach

        premium_icon Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach

        News The 4WD stretch was described as “a pretty dangerous environment”.

        No charges laid over brutal neighbourhood assault

        premium_icon No charges laid over brutal neighbourhood assault

        Breaking A man sustained back and head injuries in the vicious attack.

        Report card: Fitzroy healthier, but data lacking

        premium_icon Report card: Fitzroy healthier, but data lacking

        Environment A Fitzroy Partnership for River Health report card gave the Fitzroy Basin a B-grade...