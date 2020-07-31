FISHING FRIDAY: Hit the estuaries this weekend

THE offshore fishing again takes a hit as the forecast is hovering around 20 knots for the weekend before dropping to a reasonable 10 knots midweek.

The best options are estuaries including The Fitzroy River, Coorooman Creek, The Causeway Lake and Waterpark/Corio Bay.

The north side of the areas’ headlands should be out of the wind and a lot more comfortable than the beaches.

The estuary crew aren’t missing out lately as reports come in of quality flathead, bream, whiting, grunter and salmon caught in the past couple of days.

Bream season is going strong with quantity and quality catches pretty standard.

Larry Lacombe with a nice local red emperor.

At this time of year the fish are mainly down towards the creek mouths and around the coastal headlands.

Many times lately the guys fishing the harbour walls and the headlands have outfished the guys in boats.

Places like The Causeway, Rosslyn Bay and Coorooman Creek have plenty of family-friendly spots that should yield a bream or two.

Flathead are thick at the moment and any little feature from sandbanks to mangrove lines is holding fish.

King salmon, whiting, blue salmon, barramundi, queenfish, grunter and the odd fingermark have all featured in captures lately.

The odd barra is still getting taken in the river and even some of the other systems. Any of these warmer days is always worth a crack.

Mangrove jack are not the most common fish around here, although as people develop their skills and use better techniques they seem to be showing up more in local catches.

Lately in spite of the lower temperatures we have seen several good fish caught in The Causeway Lake and Coorooman Creek.

Ross Angell caught and released this top golden trevally.

Live baits or lures are the best options as a rule, although I know one guy who uses fresh mullet slabs with much success.

There is a stack of ribbonfish (wolf herring) at a few of the close doggie spots like Rita Mada, Ironpot, Quartz Rock out from Keppel Sands, and Cave and Wedge isles just off Emu Park.

Ribbonfish are the baits of choice for huge spanish mackerel and they will keep for a long time when they are treated properly at capture.

Loads of ice in the esky is the key, then on arrival at home dry them and individually pack them in freezer bags or glad wrap before wrapping them in newspaper and placed in a single layer in the freezer.

Keeping the bait in as good a condition as possible gives you every chance of scoring class fish in the future.

Chrome lures are the shot.

