FISHING FRIDAY: How to catch the perfect squid

THE FORECAST for the weekend doesn’t look very inspiring for the offshore guys.

It is however dropping from 20knots SE on Friday to around 8knots SW by Sunday morning.

The westerlies will continue through till Wednesday.

The first day or two might be a bit difficult fishing until the fish get used to the high pressure. The end of the week could be worth a shot for a wide run.

Zane Lanesbury with a fine local queenfish.

Flathead, bream and salmon have all been on this week at nearly any estuary on the coast.

The Fitzroy is steady as always with quality salmon in a number of spots.

There should be some decent fishing around the Port area where bream over a kilo are becoming almost common.

Coorooman Creek has a good share of xos bream but finding them can take a bit of work.

Flatties have been a regular around the estuary mouths and channels between the sand banks at both Corio and Coorooman.

Muddies have slowed considerably at Corio after a pretty concerted effort lately has left only small bucks and jennies in any quantity and legal crabs very hard to find.

The many local squid spots are firing at the moment there is a fair few of them about at the moment.

One method that seems to do the trick is to troll very slowly over the shallows around the islands with a couple of floating jigs hanging out the back.

Soak your squid jigs in pilly juice or tuna oil to give that little bit of extra appeal.

As the jigs pass over the colour changes (sand to reef) the squid will come out and nail the jigs.

Once you have found where they are you can then anchor and cast the jigs over the spot.

Places to chase squid range from Rosslyn Bay Harbour at night, Outer, Pumpkin Passage, Man and Wife and The Keppels or virtually anywhere you get contrasting bottom colours.

Farren Dicker with a 10kg red he scored last weekend.

Large quantities of nannies and a few red emperor have ranged from the nearer rubble patches not far from The Keppels out to the deeper fern country and past the shoals.

We stopped to get some live baits at Findlay’s on the way out recently and landed a quick six pack of just legal large mouths among the yakkas.

Usually squid, flesh baits and pilchards are the pick baits, but previous weeks have shown that king prawns are favourite now.

Grunter came in on queue among the nannies at a number of the closer spots including most of the northern wrecks not far offshore.

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and Kalka Bait and Tackle, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

