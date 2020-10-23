Fishing Friday: Keep an eye on the local conditions

THIS time of year it really pays to keep an eye on the local conditions before heading offshore.

The recent forecasts have changed considerably in short periods making it very hard for those

making any plans for wide runs.

Remember that the Yeppoon wind forecast is generally quite a bit lower than the offshore waters and this can bring the newer boaties undone.

The reports from all over the area have been hit and miss.

The bay is still a bit of a show with some bigger dogs taken at Liza Jane, this week.

The wider spots like Manifold, Flat and Perforated have also produced a few decent spaniards of late.

The red fishes remain on the chew but are harder to find as the closer areas have quietened down.

Luke Foster with Mossy from Bluefin Sports nailed his PB barra this week.

The deeper country from 40 -60metres is probably the go for the next month or so.

Redthroat emperor have also been faring well at the deeper rubble grounds and out at the shoals.

Tuskies, hussar, cod and coral trout should be in supply particularly from the islands out and the larger rubble patches such as Jim Crow.

The estuaries have also been up and down although Corio fired on the weekend with some

reports of some fine mixed bags including flathead, whiting, salmon, queenies and even a

couple of grunter.

One fellow complained he couldn’t escape the big tarpon schools mugging his lures meant for bream and flatties.

The tarpon have come back in some numbers after a quiet year till now.

While they are no good to eat they are a very good sports fish on light tackle.

They were taking small minnow type plastics and hard bodies with the brighter or

flashier lures working best.

Kevin byrne with a fine local snapper

Mudcrabs should be worth a crack over the bigger moon tides next week.

Coorooman Creek should be a special for most of the chosen species at present especially salmon, whiting and muddies.

The few reports from the Fitzroy were from guys working right down the mouth and into the Narrows.

There is a few barra and salmon about in most of our bigger estuaries.

The river of course is the best option and the town reaches down to Gavial has been the area to work.

Grunter made an appearance around the new moon last week at The Causeway, Coorooman

Creek, Connors and Waterpark Creek.

They love the rubble, cockle bed areas particularly if there is a hole or an undulating bottom where they can get out of the faster part of the current.

Strip baits, pillies, squid and prawns are among the best baits for grunter both inshore and offshore.

