FISHING FRIDAY: Late cool temperatures see Snapper snail it in

BIG knobby snapper are well and truly here at the moment. Usually the first of the cooler temperatures around June brings them into the shallow waters of Keppel Bay and surrounds.

They have been a little slow in close although the captures in the deeper offshore areas was probably better than previous years.

Some positive reports from inside the bay came in this week with a pair of 6kg fish taken at Forty Acre Paddock. The Pinnacles, Conical, Greasy Alley and Outer should be worth a look in coming weeks.

There are a number of rubble grounds that can turn up quality snapper but you need to be in stealth mode to get any sort of numbers.

The best option is to anchor back from the chosen spot and let the tide carry your bait to them with the lightest possible weight. Squid and pilchards are probably the best baits as a rule.

On the subject of squid there is a fair few of them about at the moment.

Ron Chapman from The Secret Spot with a top flatty caught at a secret spot.

One method that seems to do the trick is to troll very slowly over the shallows around the islands with a couple of floating jigs hanging out the back. Soak your squid jigs in pilly juice or tuna oil to give that little bit of extra appeal. As the jigs pass over the colour changes (sand to reef) the squid will come out and nail the jigs. Once you have found where they are you can then anchor and cast the jigs over the spot.

We don't get squid quite as big in close as some caught on the shoals but they taste just as good. Places to chase squid range from Rosslyn Bay Harbour at night, Outer, Pumpkin Passage, Man & Wife and The Keppels or virtually anywhere you get contrasting bottom colours.

Whiting and dart have made their presence felt locally and should probably stay for the next two or three months. The beaches and creeks north of the river, Keppel Sands, Kinka, Mulambin, The Causeway, Lammermoor, Ross Creek, Bangalee and Farnborough are great for whiting. Yabbies and beach worms are the better baits as a rule with peeled prawn a handy standby.

Anthony Bailey with a fine snapper caught around the islands this week.

The majority of fish caught are right in close at your feet, it is a waste of time and effort casting too far. Results improve on the run in tide on the beaches. The creeks and sandbanks in Corio and Coorooman have more options particularly around the yabby beds.

WTF - Women That Fish Barra Classic is being held this year on the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton September 29-30. Briefing night is on September 28 and Presentations on September 30 at the Riverside Tourist Park. Expressions of interest contact Shara VanHaeren via womenthatfish2012 @hotmail.com . They have a facebook and instagram page.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.