FISHING FRIDAY: Muddies and prawns fattening up

7th Apr 2017 11:47 AM
IN THE RED: Fub Sutton scored this big red prior to the blow.
IN THE RED: Fub Sutton scored this big red prior to the blow.

THE Fitzroy River is running hard and pushing a huge plume of fresh well out past Keppel Bay and nearly up to Flat Island.

The rain we have received out west and up north in very unusual enormity has done more damage than the local rain.

When the river is running heavily for so long it puts large amounts of fresh into all the local estuary systems, especially Corio Bay.

The short term has been nothing short of tragic and only time will show the benefits. This is having a major impact on the local fish movement including whiting, black jew, salmon and cobia but in particular the migrating mackerel populations.

Doggie and grey mackerel that started coming in some numbers during March have all cleared out. Spotted mackerel which normally start their run in April will bypass the area and this could affect populations over coming years. It could be some time before any of the big pelagics come through the bay in any sort of numbers and let's hope they don't pass us altogether. On that note over the flood periods we troll baits or lures where the fresh meets the salt and have landed some quality spanish over the years in surprising places.

Barramundi and king salmon have mostly moved right downstream. It is very difficult to find an easy spot to fish for them with current conditions.

The bottom end of the river delta in the Port Alma and down the Narrows may be worth a shot if you can get to your spots out of the wind safely.

Prawns and muddies will be getting fatter by the day in all the local systems although the river prawns have been shunted out for reefy food and muddies will be real quiet in the river for a while. In Corio and Coorooman Creek the better catches of crab have been in the channels as opposed to the back of the creeks prior to the flush. The fishing will be hard in all the creeks but as we know barras and king are first to feed after the flows start.

Small mouth nannygai take advantage of all the prawn and small crabs flushed out of the river and they will come in to the edge of the plume.

They work the salty side of the flow picking off all the tasty critters they can find.

As the salt levels increase in weeks to come these fish come into the bay as far as Iron Pot and Findlay's and right down to Liza Jane.

Outside the bay they have been relatively unaffected by the extra fresh and decent captures will be made at lots of the local reefs and wrecks. Grunter are another fish revelling in the abnormal environment.

Once the wind drops I would be hitting any of the grunter spots around the plume edges particularly The Pinnacles, The Rama, Manifold and Cape Capricorn.

Thanks to Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Bluefin Sports, and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  corio bay fishing fitzroy river ifish keppel bay rockhampton fishing scotty lynch scotty's fishing friday

