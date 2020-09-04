FISHING FRIDAY: Nannygai galore at offshore hot spots

NANNYGAI (scarlet sea perch, saddletail sea perch) are in form at plenty of offshore spots.

It seems that more of them are in more areas giving most offshore fishers the opportunity to nail a couple.

Unlike the other red species in our region such as emperor which range out to great depths, they often stick close to shore as a general rule.

However, the closer to the boat ramp the smaller the nannies.

Our better captures are usually in 20-40 metres in rubble type country with bits of structure and fern.

Though we use a paternoster for most of the big red fishes there is a difference from the standard red emperor rig that has the bottom hook almost on the sinker nannies will rise higher off the bottom and we get more decent fish around 400-500mm.

They also like big fresh baits such as iodine bream or hussar slabs or even the wings, while frozen stuff pillies and squid in good nick is a fine backup.

They respond very well to berley and like fishing for reds, we often put a crushed pilly as a sacrificial berley bait on the top hook.

There are a multitude of spots that work well starting from just off cape Capricorn through Liza Jane, Findlay’s, The Pinnacles, local wrecks like The Rama, Manifold and just about any of the local sea grunter spots.

More fish get taken in the evening than during the day except for the wider part of their range.

Alex Jamieson with a small Keppels Spanish mackerel.

September is usually one of our best months for the lesser mackerels including doggies, greys and spotted.

Keppel Bay is a different make up to many of the mackerel areas along the Queensland coast and weather can foul the water very quick and along with the river discharge the fish can leave just as quickly as they arrive.

The clearer the water in the bay, the more greys and doggie mackerel that come in to play. Spotted mackerel tolerate much worse conditions and often haunt the dirty water eddies and current lines running around the islands and headlands.

Few days of light winds can change the outlook greatly and the schools of mackerel and bait appear in droves out of nowhere.

Thommo with a queeny caught in the middle of nowhere.

Quartz Rock, Findlay’s Reef, Forty Acre Paddock, Farnborough Reef, Rita Mada, Clayton’s and just about any of the Islands out from Emu Park all are great spots for the tinny fishers while Rosslyn Bay Harbour wall is the standout for the shories.

Make sure you measure the small mackerel because the first few runs produce a very large number of undersize fish between the bigger stuff.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.