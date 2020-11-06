FISHING FRIDAY: Options aplenty after barras season closure

Half a pilly does the trick for Mark Thompson at the Keppels producing this fine trout.

Half a pilly does the trick for Mark Thompson at the Keppels producing this fine trout.

NOW the barra season is closed, there are other options such as Lake Awoonga, Monduran, Proserpine Dam and more within a few hours drive to keep the withdrawals away.

These dams are open all year round and as you would expect, the barramundi definitely feed better over the warmer months.

In recent times many of the young local guys are branching out from the norm and targeting other freshwater species like saratoga and sooty grunter.

We have so many fresh water rivers and creeks within easy travel it opens up a new world for

those of us raised in salt.

Next month I will have given it more of a shot and should have a section on how and where within range of Rocky.

Whiting are continuing in good form at present. Any of the beaches from the mouth of the river right up to army country has a supply of good whiting.

Rundles, Long and Keppel Sands Beaches have a particularly big number of fish all around the 300mm mark.

Michael Jones with a fine end of season barra.

Kinka through to Mulambin is another hotspot for school whiting.

In the past week or so you can be driving through Yeppoon and see fishers scoring quality fish at the mouth of Ross Creek and around the bluff.

Farnborough Beach is worth a shot at any of the many little gutters and features.

Corio Bay and Coorooman are other very good spots to try.

With all the baitfish schools travelling the bay at the moment it should mean a run of lesser mackerel in close when the weather drops out.

Greys, doggies and even spotties are all possible. Farnborough, Bangalee, Findlay’s, Ironpot, Double heads, Rita Mada, Wedge, Pelican and Quartz are worth a shot when it calms.

Spanish will be about for a while and should be at places like Flat, Perforated, Manifold and the wider shoals.

The Coral Reef Fin Fish Closures for this month are 12th November to 16th November 2020 inclusive.

Robby Ricketts with a nice local nanny.

The wider grounds have been putting out some huge reds when the chance has come.

Nannies and trout are also in good supply at the closer grounds and the wides.

Redthroat emperor have been a standout as some large fish were landed this month.

We have scored them in water a little deeper than we would usually target them.

The red grounds this side of the shoals has produced a fair quantity of redthroat over the last few weeks.

