FISHING FRIDAY: Prime time for big king salmon

THE end of last year was one of the driest for a while, with predictions calling a 50/50 start to the year, it could be hard fishing.

I am not saying it is all doom and gloom, especially as the wet years have given a great start in life to many species which rely on wet times for a better breeding cycle.

We have definitely been spoilt in the previous few years with abundance of everything good in the fishing world that comes on the back of the rain.

Craig Zonruiter scored this fine nanny out from Yeppoon.

At present most of the summertime species are well on the chew in the estuaries and offshore.

This is prime time for big king salmon in the Fitzroy and the best option for catching king are small plastics or livies.

The main congregation has been downstream from town. Vibes and small paddletails are the most popular choice and do account for the large part of the current captures.

We did find fish right down the river and several of the creeks with yabby beds, where an unweighted yabby worked slowly like a plastic was dynamite.

Both the estuary and the blue water grunter have had shows over the moon.

The Fitzroy River is again showing fish heading downstream from Devil’s Elbow.

There are a couple of holes and a heap of undulations that grunter use for ambush points. Port Alma, Connors Creek, Coorooman Creek, The Causeway Lake, Corio Bay and Waterpark Creek are spots worth a mention. Best baits are herring, prawns, flesh strips, pilchards and squid.

Many of our favourite reefies are normally about in numbers offshore time this of year.

Isaac Alexander with a serious chinaman, which was released as per regulations.

Two of the best are red emperor and scarlets are going real strong even in areas much closer than usual.

The grounds starting around the 45km mark are showing good signs that we could be in for a very fine month or two ahead if the conditions allow us to get out among them.

Big baits mean big fish when you fish for reds.

The spanish mackerel run is continuing into the new year as reports have been coming from all around the local area from in very close to the shoal country and further. If the bay stays clean they could move back in to places like Forty Acre and Conical with the passing bait schools.

Cobia have been reasonably consistent lately, right around the islands and reef grounds. They hit Findlay’s, Man & Wife, The Pinnacles and Liza Jane with regularity in summer, particularly when there is plenty of run in the water.

All the best for the new year, hope it’s a good one.

Bluefin Sports, Causeway Kiosk, Barra Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Seabreeze Service Station, Kalka Bait and Tackle, The Secret Spot and Stanage Marine have all the advice for anyone fishing in their neck of the woods.

While you are there drop in any photos or get your photo taken with your catch. Contact me by email ifishcq2@bigpond.com with news, photos, stories, ideas and any problems in the fishing arena.