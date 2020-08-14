FISHING FRIDAY: Prime weather for weekend action offshore

Red Thompson landed this fine trout out at the islands.

THE WEATHER looks to be playing the game again at this stage.

That means plenty of action offshore, particularly early in the week.

If the past week is anything to go by. Reports from all over have been fairly consistent with quality reefies on any of the better days.

Red emperor and large mouth nannygai have been in pretty good supply in as close as the islands and right out to the shoals.

One of my crew caught a big nanny not far out from Keppel when we were chasing bait.

Every year when the schools of rainbow runners arrive, so do a heap of big critters following them.

In the past week or so there have been captures of big cobia, spanish mackerel, dolphin fish and even small marlin.

Apart from the marlin which were released, the others had rainbow runners in their guts. These guys make great bait when they are smaller size and they taste great when they get bigger.

Mick Jones with a golden trevally.

Reefies or pelagics both can’t resist them when given the chance for a free feed.

At present they are schooling up around Ross’ Reef and the gravelly country around Pumpkin where they are easy to get with a simple bait jig.

We had to upgrade the gear when they were getting smashed by big stuff on the way up.

They work fantastically as live bait but for some reason they are not the best strip bait although they will catch fish at a pinch, so we only take enough live to last a good session. Coral trout, parrot and sweeties are also on the chew if conditions remain as expected, so keep an eye on the weather.

Muddies have slowly picked up in numbers as the weather warms a little and that should mean take the pots with you on any estuary runs.

The Fitzroy, Coorooman Creek and Corio all are turning out some fine crabs at the moment.

Flathead are one fish on the rise as they have started congregating ready to breed.

It is quite common for lots of smaller males to be hanging around bigger females making them quite an easy target.

Be conscious of size limits and try to gently release the bigger females if you can.

Barra numbers are starting to increase in catches from the Fitzroy and some of the other local systems.

Jeremy byrne with a couple of keppel trout.

Whiting, bream, dart, trevally, blue salmon and king threadies were all reported in captures this week.

Some of the biggest king salmon anywhere were nailed this week in the upper salt section of the Fitzroy.

