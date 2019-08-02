Fishing Friday: Snatch some salmon at Coorooman Creek

BLUE salmon are around and Coorooman Creek is a great spot to start looking.

The sandbanks and along the timbers is a great starting point. The Causeway, Ross Creek and Barwells Creek can all hold blues.

A top spot is Rosslyn Bay Harbour where they congregate in the harbour entrance and along the inside walls. The deeper gutters near the mouth of Corio Bay and right down the beach past the main surf spot also hold salmon.

We find they prefer a bit of run in the water and will hang just below breaking waves in the white water. Yabbies, yorkies, prawns and pillies are the baits of choice. Flashas and wobblers are probably next in line and can bring on a bite on a slow day.

Big Black Jew have been in force of late and it looks like they will be around for a while yet. Ironpot and Double Heads fishers have reported regular fish across much of the cooler time especially near the full and new moons.

BIG ONE: The big Wooki is all smiles with this big chinaman he thought was a trout. Harry Bruce

Corio Heads and The Pinnacles are arguably our best jew holes and easily hold a place among the best spots in the country. When they are on fire the tinnies come in droves and anchor with minimum room between them making the fight and chances of landing these big buggers very interesting. They circle the structures and test out your gear and knots for a couple of runs before coming to the boat nearly dead.

The horse bream upwards of a kilo have come into prominence as the water temp remains on the cool side.

The Port Alma area is our better known hot spot as at least a few bream over 2kg get taken each season and snodgers everywhere else look like rats in comparison.

There are so many individual spots that I couldn't get them all down, but the principals are the same anywhere.

We like to get there as the tide starts to make and either put down a berley bomb or better still crack a few oysters just above the water level so that they get a bit of wash over them as the tide eventually covers them.

Piney Craig scored this schooly spanish at Douglas Shoals. Harry Bruce

This gets them seriously on the bite making it hard not to get a feed. The preferred baits vary from fisher to fisher with mullet strips, prawns and yabbies the top three. If you can anchor up just at the edge of the current and flick your bait tight up to the structure you increase the odds.

Hopefully the weather comes good again as expected later this week and that means mackerel and reefies for the coming weekend.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

