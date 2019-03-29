FISHING FRIDAY: Spanish mackerel firing up

ONCE again the old fishing notes have come in handy for predicting the arrival of the travelling species.

Doggie or Queensland school mackerel have moved in around the islands right on cue and even a few spotted mackerel have shown up already. Doggies were at Barren, Outer, Greasy Alley, Man & Wife, Quartz, Ironpot, Forty Acre and Ritamada.

Though not in huge schools and may be a little hit and miss for the moment, the signs are there. Spanish mackerel are at many of the usual spots in close and out wide. The schools of smaller fish around five kg have been taking floating pillies and chrome lures such as Flashas or Taipans.

Matt Dowling scored this nice trout in close. Contributed

If you want the bigger fish then Flat, Perforated and Manifold are the go. There are lots of travelling fish in the bay to get fat before moving on. This week there were a few schools of watson's bonito just outside the bay.

These guys are normally here in a few months time, but have followed the white baits coming through at present. This might even bring on a run of northern blue and mack tuna.

King salmon are still going strong in The Fitzroy although the schools have set up more downstream because of the latest opening of the barrage gates. (The gates open on an automated system when water levels reach certain heights further upstream. Though this isn't real good for town reach fishing, it could prevent future floods.)

The salmon are taking prawn style, paddle tails and plastic vibes. Sometimes it can be a matter of persisting until they come on the chew.

They can be very finicky at times and you can see them move apart around a lure on your sounder. Other times the go rank and just smash lures or baits.

Prawns are on in big quantities around the local estuaries. Bucketful's have been reported from a number of areas. This rain might move them downstream and into the bay and spots like Statue Bay could fire on the incoming tides in coming days. Muddies are going well again in many of the local systems. Some of the crabs taken this week are up there in quality.

Barramundi are also in form around the area in the river and the creeks. This time of year you can find the bigger fish down stream and moving up over the banks with the high tides. Like the king salmon, barra may set camp up in different spots when the river has the gates open.

Paul Mundy with a flathead ready to release. Contributed

We really could be in for a bumper year right around the area if everything keeps going like it is at present. We could do with a bit more localised rain though and no flood size rain events from the Fitzroy catchment.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.