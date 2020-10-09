FISHING FRIDAY: Stellar days on cards for offshore anglers

OFFSHORE fishers will finally get at least a couple of good days on the water.

The forecasts for Friday and Saturday look to be very good at this stage.

Reports of big red emperor and large mouth nannygai are coming in from the red grounds past the islands and out to the shoal country.

The bigger numbers of fish appear to be on the contour lines north of the green zones.

There is so much country available up there for those who watch their sounders.

Red throat emperor and coral trout are also in good supply not far from The Keppels and the better catches are coming from the shallower shoal country like Johnson Patch and Douglas Shoals.

There is plenty of pelagic action about for the guys who like mackerel and cobia.

The daylight runs at Manifold, Flat, Perforated and Barren have been worth the effort.

Scott Lynch with a winter barra caught locally some months back.

Bigger bait are proving to be the best options, although floaters and jigged taipans are still working pretty well.

Several guys have reported good sized doggies or greys at the patches behind the islands around daylight.

They don’t hang around very long once the sun comes up a bit.

Floating pilchards and smaller jigs are the go too methods.

Big king salmon continue to be a force in the river and some of the other local systems.

The bigger schools are congregating in the holes over the low tides and spreading out with the incoming tide.

Like barra, they are hitting both vibes and paddle tail plastics.

With a few prawns in the river and creeks, livies are a great option.

This week we have scored some quality bream and flathead at a variety of spots although the deeper snaggy spots with a decent eddy are working the best.

Bryce Sutton with a local cobia.

Fitzroy River Barra Bash is turning out large numbers of quality barramundi in the Fitzroy river so far as of Thursday.

There have been plenty of fish over 600mm and a number over 800mm.

The majority of fish were caught in the town reaches and this fine warm weather should keep them coming over the weekend or until the wind conditions change.

Vibes, paddle tails and hard body lures have all been doing the trick depending on the location fished.

There are a few decent schools in the river at present and they are fairly aggressive over the general bite periods.

