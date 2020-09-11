FISHING FRIDAY: The blue salmon have picked up

Blue salmon have picked up in the mouths of all the local creeks after their annual spawning run down the coast.

If you haven’t caught one of these guys then it is worth the effort to target them at present. We often use a tailor-style pilly rig, casting into the frothy whitewater at the channel edges leading into Corio Bay.

This doesn’t work in other estuary/bays for some reason, probably the lack of small frothy surf.

They do like chrome lures, paddle tails and stick baits too in this same area.

Most of the other systems we use plastics, hard bodies and baits.

Yabbies and live prawns are the pick of baits and the places you catch them are prime spots on the incoming tides.

The old guys up here still use whiting fillet strips to catch blueys.

The beaches have been on the improve with summer coming on.

Whiting and dart have turned up along Farnborough Beach from Barwell’s creek up to Corio and Three Rivers Beach.

We have been catching them on small chromies and baits.

Farren Dicker with a nice red emperor caught locally.

Beachworms and yabbies are the pick as a rule and you can even catch them yourself on the way up the beach.

One of the local beach fishers has landed a couple of big permit in recent times while chasing whiting and dart.

That would be a gear tester on 6lb line.

Fingermark have been quiet the past year or so for some reason but the numbers turning up in the last week or so are well above the norm.

All the old spots have started to fire especially the areas down through The Fitzroy River delta and down into The Narrows.

The Ramsay Crossing boat ramp is a great starting spot with lots of rocks and structure to hold fingermark.

Many of the regulars troll along the banks and around the bars leading up to and over the high tide.

Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay both have plenty of fingeries and the blokes who chase them here use lives baits instead of lures as a rule.

Rosslyn Bay Harbour is another location where it is possible to score quality fingermark around the walls and through the marina under the walkways.

The outside walls down to the blowhole are very good for fingermark, but like the inside the best times are when the boat traffic is slow or at night.

Marty Kuelsen caught this lovely red emperor at the Keppels.

The next hotspot is up into Army Country where the close-in islands and the rocky areas of Port Clinton are prime territory.

In CQ they prefer rocky locations like rock walls and rugged rock bars with a bit of depth around them.

The method used is up to the individual, although you can cover a lot more country with lures than baits.

It pays to have a range of lures so that they suit the depth you are working as the best lure is the one that touches bottom occasionally kicking up a puff of mud or sand and making a bit of noise.

Lots of guys use many different makes of lures and most of them work.

I have a stack of different Richoes used mainly for barramundi that cover every depth and situation so I don’t need to buy anything else.

Over the years the bigger lures did the trick until a recent trip away where 75mm deep diving tiny terrors outshone every other type.

Poddy mullet, whiting, greenback herring, yorkies and big prawns are all great live baits although fingermark will take all these as dead baits if they are fresh.

Fingermark fight strong and dirty particularly close to the structures where they can bust you up very quickly.

Thirty pound braid with fifty pound leader is pretty much where you start - anything much lighter can give an aggressive fingerie too much advantage

Reefies are in good supply from trout, nannies, reds and sweetlip all in form.

In the cooler months, we seem to get the best catches in the afternoon while the warmer months produce better at night or early morning.