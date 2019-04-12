FISHING FRIDAY: The Fitzroy is where it's at

SCOTTY'S FISHING FRIDAY

Scotty Lynch

THE forecast doesn't look to promising for any offshore fishing, so here are some of the options.

The Fitzroy River has been fishing well for both barra and king salmon lately.

The opening of the gates this week has pushed the majority of the fish downstream. The high banks, platforms and jetties might still yield a few fish, particularly in the evening. At the moment live baits will probably be the best option in town.

The Delta is the pick area from Casuarina around to Connors and has had plenty of fish this week.

Renee Hiscox with a beautiful jack caught recently. Contributed

Coorooman Creek is well known for its whiting, salmon, grunter, flathead and bream that can be landed from shore without having to trek all over the area.

There are a lot of areas to fish and crab with obvious rock bars, sandbanks and fallen timber providing plenty of cover for predators and the bait schools. The timbers right back to the boat ramp has quiet a few spots with easy access. I would keep an eye on the kids as there has been a couple of crocs around in recent weeks

The Causeway Lake is a special on the "runthrough” tides over 3.8m. As the tide rushes in, any fish in the vicinity are all triggered into feed mode, from trevally, pike, mangrove jack, bream, cod and barramundi.

The rising tides over the coming week will have plenty of action, particularly from the bridge, so you'll have to get a spot early.

Wreck Point, Stevenson's Point and Bluff Rocks are stopping places for fish moving up the coast from creek to creek.

On the incoming tides bream, salmon and other school fishes make these spots attractive to the fishers without a boat.

Yabbies are nearly always the pick of baits and can be pumped at Ross Creek within walking distance of these spots.

BIG BARRA: Jacob Nichols with a sweet local barramundi caught in the net free zone. Contributed

Ross Creek has the honour of being in the heart of town and every time you pass the creek there is someone with a line in the water. More often than not if you don't get a feed of whiting then flathead and bream take their place.

Whiting head up the beach and into Corio feeding in the gutters on the way. Sometimes it is hard to capture more than a few before the school moves on to the next spot.

The best rig is a number 2 long shank hook with a 1m 3kg trace and a running sinker using yabbies or beach worms. From Corio Bay up to Army country is also very good whiting country. Barra, muddies bream, flathead, trevally and salmon were all caught in Corio Bay this week.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.