Fishing: Give the fish a miss this time, grab a crab instead

SCOTTY'S FISHING FRIDAY with Scotty Lynch

FORGET any serious fishing for the next few days at least.

The forecast is ranging from 15 to 25 knots and already today it looked pretty rotten. The estuaries are going to be tough to and finding a spot out of the wind is a must.

A very fine GT that Tracey landed on Kinka Beach.

The tides are on the rise again so crabbing looks like the best bet other than a service of your fishing gear, boat and trailer.

You can always get your barra gear ready for the opening of the season next week. At least the wind should cool things down a bit.

Today from 1pm, The Australia Day Crabtacular is on at The Pine Beach Hotel Emu Park.

There will be Crabtacular crab races and a crab tying competition, cast net throwing competition, plus more. Aussie BBQ lunch, promotions all day and plenty of giveaways, live music including soloist Steve as well as Aristokatz from 5pm. There is going to be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids. Barbecued Aussie favourites for dinner. They will have a Courtesy Bus from 1pm (covering a 10km Radius of the hotel ) 0455 827 441. See you there.

Fabian Sutton with a big flatty ready for release.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

In the next couple of weeks we will have a double draw of two $50 vouchers with all photos submitted in the last year going into the hat. Get any pics in to me as soon as you can to be eligible even if your pic doesn't get into the paper before the draw next week.