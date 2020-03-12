Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Fishing

Million Dollar Fish $10,000 barra caught

by SHEETAL SINGH
12th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIAN Jethro Kahler's faith in the fishing gods has been restored.

A few fishing seasons back Jethro snagged himself a $10,000 barra that had been tagged for the BetEasy's Million Dollar Fish competition.

Only problem was he caught it outside the competition's time frame and had to be content with just his prized fish.

Jethro couldn't believe his luck on Monday night when he hauled in another red tagged Barramundi worth $10,000. The 87cm fish was caught in a culvert in the Adelaide River.

"When I caught this Barra, I saw the red tag and literally dived on it," he said.

"My mate reeled in another 91cm Barra as well- we could have got more but we were pretty happy with the red tag so we went home and celebrated with a few beers." he said. "It was a pretty good afternoon and when we caught it we thought that it's finally redemption."

He plans on putting the cash towards car repairs for him and his friend.

More Stories

Show More
fishing million dollar fish northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        News Here is the list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrate Court today, March 12.

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:41 AM
        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:36 AM
        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        News Read here to catch up on what was making news over the last 24h hours

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:18 AM
        Dog killer takes crack at publican

        premium_icon Dog killer takes crack at publican

        News Man killed his neighbour’s dog by stomping on its head three times