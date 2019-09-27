FISHING: Great weekend for fishing conditions

UNDER 10 knots for the weekend, yes and mostly from the north, north east. This is conducive to the fish coming on the chew. The inshore fishing should pick up from earlier in the week after those annoying westerlies have stopped for a few days. The highlight of the week was Farnborough and Bangalee reefs where there were plenty of nice sized doggies at times. These are among the pick spots anytime there is a W in the wind direction, because they are under the wind curtain.

First ever barra for lukas Seabrook of Rocky.

The islands should produce a few spanish over the bigger tides. Flat, Perforated and manifold are among our best spots almost anytime. Over the moon and the bigger tides we do get some travellers along with the resident fish in around The Keppel’s and Liza Jane. It is easy to spot the difference between the two as the residents are usually fat greasy and green ready to travel while the fish that have just arrived are sleek and silver. Mackerel of all types prefer a strong run eddying and creating a current line off the corners of islands or reefs. If you prefer to anchor try to anchor on the line and pull our lures across the movement from the still water. Chromies and slugs work very well with a reasonably quick retrieve, add a couple of jigs and mackies should follow.

There are lots of small marlin around the outside islands at the moment. In recent days there have been small blacks and striped marlin landed at the rubble patches and near the bait grounds. The schools of bait fish have hit a number of area behind the main island group which means they will be here for a while. Find the bait schools and the big pelagics won’t be far away.

The coastal estuaries have been cruising along nicely in between the blows with flathead, bream, barra, threadies and queenfish all landed this week. The Fitzroy is looking a bit average up the town end as one of the gates was opened earlier in the week. The schools of salmon and barra have moved around a bit and have been a little more active in the last couple of days.

Gabriel Johnson with his first ever fish a nice little beach bream.

As we build towards the moon, grunter will again feature in more captures in the estuaries. Coorooman Creek and Waterpark Creek have some quality grunter around the full and new moons. We find that large banana prawns are the top bait although any fresh caught herrings mullet and yabbies are a great backup.

Thanks to Cooee Bay Marine, Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk and Stanage Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.