Fishing guru says there’s mackerel everywhere

NICE CATCH: Falyn Lancaster with a fine creek barra she landed just before season close.

THERE were mackerel everywhere last weekend despite the choppy conditions.

There were heaps of tuna and mackerel in the southern end of the bay and bait schools that were quiet have now started moving up the beaches.

The Harbour entrance and the southern headland were the places to get mackerel on Sunday. Plenty of local fishers gave it a miss and missed out on the fun.

The mouth of Corio and back to Salmon Rocks saw a couple of guys land bag limits of doggies and spotties.

The onshore and close in mackerel spots all shone at some stage.

Lures and pillies shared equal billing.

Anyone that went out deserved them just for being there.

There are quite a few fish on the chew out wide.

Some nannies (big and small mouth nannygai or saddle tail sea perch), red emperor, sweetlip, rosy jobfish, cobia, coral trout, parrot, sweetlip, cod and mackerel are outsides best bets this week as soon as the conditions let us.

Scruffy Young with a nice eating size spanish.

We must be due for a break in the weather soon.

With 15kn predicted for Saturday and then easing, Sunday might be the day.

Check local conditions and forecasts before any intended blue water fishing. The grunter that made a brief showing have been a bit quiet, but the tides and the moon should return their presence.

Usually this time of year grunter appear to be thicker over the full and new moons, about the times that big black jew work well (4 days before to 4 days after).

The Fitzroy River, Coorooman Creek and Waterpark creek are all favourite grunter spots and have accounted for stacks of fish in November and December previous years.

The larger grunter can be caught at places like Cape Manifold, The Barge and The Pinnacles.

Snez Welch from OMD caught this nanny out from Yeppoon.

Flathead, bream, salmon, grunter, cod and trevally will be in numbers right across the local scene over the next month or so.

A feed isn’t that hard to get if you persist and be prepared to experiment.

When the fish are slow try smaller lines and less weight, sometimes that’s all it takes.

Make sure the bait is fresh or at least quality frozen.

Live bait is arguably the top choice providing there is some around.

Lures can change the score when nothing else is doing the trick.

Use the tides to fish areas you don’t usually fish. Night fishing is another alternative or get out of bed a couple of hours earlier.

Don’t be afraid to change just about everything till something works, sooner or later a new idea hits pay dirt and the esky doesn’t look so empty.

