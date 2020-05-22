FISHING: Mud crabs are on the menu in CQ this week

THE word around is that mud crabs have been in good form most of this week.

Several crabbers got their limit at Balaclava Island, Casuarina and Thompson Point in the Fitzroy River. Reports from Coorooman Creek and Corio were pretty decent too.

The tides should work out with the very early low in the morning and the late highs, giving the crabbers a fair soak time overnight.

Bream, salmon, queenies, trevally and a few barra are still around. Despite the wind and drop in local temperatures this week, a number of quality barramundi were taken in the Fitzroy's town reaches.

They have been caught in most of the local systems in areas out of the wind.

Tony Smith scored this top nanny out wide.

Flathead numbers have increased a bit lately and some very nice fish have been caught around the mouth of Coorooman Creek up along the banks near the boat ramp.

Corio has also had a few turn up in the mouths of all the creeks. There are quite a lot of small baitfish around so try matching the hatch as several of the better flatties this week have been taken on very small poddy mullet and greenback herrings. Blue salmon have been showing up at the end of Farnborough Beach as well as Coorooman Creek and Long Beach. The mouth of Ross Creek has had ones and twos taking pilchards late on the incoming tide and the first of the run-out.

Offshore the fish have been going off with catches of pelagics and reefies on the rise. The guys chasing spanish scored well, and a couple of boats bagged out on 5-8kg fish at Flat Island fishing a different area around the island than the usual spots. Trolling over the ledges produced spannoes that were unexpected when chasing coral trout. Extra-deep lures did the damage, and colour didn't matter. They seem to be all over the place, according to reports.

Reds, nannies, sweetlip and hussar had good shows, with coral trout again the best option in close. There are more grunter around this week, and on Thursday they were at the Pinns and The Rama. Over the next few days as soon as the wind drops, they should be on the chew again.

Thanks again to Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle and Cooee Bay Marine - the locals here who support us.

Contact me at ifishcq2@ bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next $50 voucher draw.