Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

TOURISM STRATEGY: Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region.

TOURISM STRATEGY: Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region.

WITH the popularity of fishing the Fitzroy River a key factor of the tourism strategy for Central Queensland, Councillor Tony Williams is calling on all levels of government to support the construction of land-based fishing platforms.

Rockhampton Regional Council has prioritised development of recreational fishing in the region through its marketing arm, Advance Rockhampton.

While this has seen a boom in on-river fishing and charter businesses, CrWilliams believes there is potential to bring even more people in on the action.

Late last year, the council's infrastructure committee decided to progress detailed designs for land-based fishing platforms in four suburbs.

Cr Tony Williams and Tom Dilger from Big Fella Fishing. Contributed

This was a crucial element of the council's Recreational Fishing Development Strategy and something residents have been waiting on for years, according to CrWilliams.

In 2018, the first land-based platform was designed and constructed at The Common, near the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp.

Based on the results of this, the council has drafted concepts for locations across North and South Rockhampton and surrounds.

In prioritising locations, the council considered car parking, access, costs and variety.

Councillor Tony Williams fishing on the Fitzroy River. Contributed

A shortlist of four sites included Donovan Park, Koongal, Queens Park, Park Avenue, Ski Gardens, Wandal, and Lucius St, Depot Hill.

Cr Williams said there was already $100,000 allocated in the 2018/19 budget to progress the designs of ramps for the prioritised sites.

However, each platform needs another $150,000 to $200,000 for construction.

That's where other levels of government are needed for support.

Cr Williams said he had already started talks with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke regarding funding and hoped for funding from the State and Federal Governments.

He said given fishing was a big factor in planning holiday destinations, it was important to make the activity accessible for people without access to boats.

Possible land-based fishing platform locations