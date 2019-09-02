Fishing platforms to cement Rocky as the 'Home of the Barra'

TENDERS for the construction of fishing platforms in Rockhampton have closed, marking a momentous mark in the project which for some has been years in the making.

Rockhampton Regional Council officers are now sifting through the applications and will soon appoint a contractor.

The successful contractor will be required to build all three planned platforms at Queens Park, Park Avenue, Donovan Park, Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal and at the end of Lucius/Wharf St, Depot Hill.

These sites have been identified as the best locations for the land based fishing platforms as they provide a mix of fishing options to various communities on either side of the Fitzroy River with saltwater and freshwater options.

The tender for the platforms states the development of the site will support local jobs during the construction and operating phase.

It is also said they will also help cement the Rockhampton region as the Home of the Barramundi.

For the locals of Koongal, the success of a fishing platform has been a long time coming.

Many of the locals have formed together to make a group called the "Koongal Killers”.

One local Grayham Smyth has been fighting for a fishing platform for 15 years.

Locals to the area have found memories of the area when they were younger. There used to be a jetty and a hut where they would all fish.

Councillor Tony Williams who has been a campaigner for this project is elated to see it progressing along.

"The Koongal community have been incredible advocates for a fishing platform at Donovan Park, and I know there are many people who are eagerly looking forward to casting their line from the platform once it has been constructed,” he said.

"I am excited to share that designs for the platform have been completed, and we are now in the process of hiring a contractor and securing all approvals to begin work.

"Once timelines are in place, we look forward to announcing when construction will begin.”

DONOVAN PARK KOONGAL FISHING PLATFORM