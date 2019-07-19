FISHING: Scotty hooks into Lauga over Rosslyn Bay

WHAT is going on with the ramp and pontoons at Rosslyn Bay Harbour?

Apparently they have removed both pontoons and we are expecting a busy season. This after we were told that one of the pontoons would be open at all times.

This is unacceptable given that this issue was raised prior to the start of works.

Also, the dredge pipeline is poorly signed and the end buoy is a dark colour that is near impossible to see in less-than-perfect conditions. There have been numerous close calls and at least one collision.

These issues need to be addressed immediately. If you have any concerns please contact Brittany Lauga and ask the questions (See Brittany Lauga's response below).

Lucky this wasn't a really busy day at Rosslyn Bay. Contribuuted

Spanish mackerel have had a great season that never appears to end.

If they aren't at one spot they will be nearby. The bigger fish have been at places like Manifold, Hummocky and Perforated.

I however like the school-size fish better and would rather a few six to eight kilo fish than the larger ones. There are plenty of these at Conical, Outer, Man & Wife, Barren, Humpy and lots of the patches between here and the shoals.

Black jew schools have hit spots at Corio Heads, Ironpot, Quartz, The Pinnacles, The Rama and other areas over recent weeks.

They will continue for a while yet and turn on like clockwork when they are there. We try to get to our chosen location before dark to get some fresh live bait and set up before the schools of jew come in.

BIG CATCH: Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ with a fine thready from the Fitzroy. Contribuuted

Ribbonfish (wolf herring) are back in numbers at spots like Ritamada, Ironpot and Quartz. Several times lately we have gone chasing doggy mackerel and haven't been able to get past the ribbonfish.

There is a bag limit of 10 per person and fisheries have been hot on checking. Once we have our quota of ribbonfish, we move and hope to find mackies in other spots.

Flathead quantities just keep rising as we near their spawning period.

They have begun congregating already near the creek mouths and the entrances to the bays.

Reports have come in saying anglers have released quite a few big females along the deeper channel edges and rocky points.

The smaller fish, mostly males, were coming right up into the very shallow bays feeding on the little greenback herrings. Plastics, hard bodies and Flashas are proving they work as well as baits, and better sometimes.

Grunter are another favourite species for CQ residents and at present they are spread out over the area.

Wayne Davey landed this nice trout at the Keppels. Contribuuted

Both inside and outside grunter should be available depending on the conditions and the moon phase. Same rules as black jew, either side of the moon is the best time for the offshore fish and not as important for the estuary grunter.

Thanks to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.

--- Scotty's Fishing Friday, Scotty Lynch

MP Brittany Lauga responds:

A RANGE of work at Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour to replace floating walkways at both boat ramps, build disability access toilets, and dredge the harbour is underway.

The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said The Jetty Specialist had been awarded a $500,000 contract to complete the works at the popular harbour.

"All floating walkways will be replaced,” she said.

"The contractor aimed to begin the piling works at the Breakwater Drive floating walkway (eastern side) from 19 June, then make its way to the Anchor Drive floating walkway (western side),” Mrs Lauga said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga responds to criticism from fisherman Scotty Lynch. Steph Allen

"During the piling works, which are expected to take a couple of days at each location, there will be a full closure of the boat ramp for safety reasons.

"During this work, the floating walkway will remain closed, with the boat ramp remaining partially open for use,” she said.

"Please be assured, only one boat ramp facility will be closed at a time, with the other ramp remaining fully opened to the public.”

Completion of works is expected early September 2019.

Mrs Lauga said the maintenance works followed several projects announced for the harbour.

"Maintenance dredging is set to start this month and the completion of the car-trailer park expansion is planned for mid-July,” she said.

"Resurfacing of existing carparks is also planned for late-July.

"These combined projects are a huge investment for Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour and a massive win for local boaties.”

The works are funded under the Queensland Government's Marine Infrastructure Investment Program.