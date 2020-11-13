FISHING: Sure sign that grunter are running

WHITING and dart should be on the menu and beachworms are plentiful at present on the beaches up from Yeppoon, including Farnborough, Nine Mile and Five Rocks.

Grunter have been caught again in the estuaries and as we have found out, they are not bad-sized fish at present. The Connors Creek area of the river is doing fairly well and Pirates Point in towards town is starting to produce again after a slow year.

When you drive on the Emu Park to Rockhampton Road, as you pass the meatworks at Nerimbera, look in the direction of the river and if you see small tinnies right on the corner, then the grunter are running.

Grunter take prawns or flesh baits and yabbies occasionally. Try a bottom style bream rig with a trace about 600mm long to let the bait move in the current.

Scott Lynch caught this Spanish just out of Keppel Bay this week.

Bream that usually take the platform in winter are having a decent run in the lower end of the river and the Capricorn Coastal systems.

Blue salmon and king salmon have both seen action lately and there is no reason for the trend to stop just yet.

The Fitzroy is the safe bet for kings up into the town reaches and down along the high mud banks on the rising tides.

Blue salmon came on the chew last month and are still performing along the coast. Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay can be the areas of choice with The Causeway Lake as a consistent backup.

Yabbies, pilchards, prawns and greenback herring work well for blues. Salmon will take flashas readily and by using a jig, jig, jig and slow retrieve the lures compete on equal terms with bait.

Snez Welch from OMD with a nice local moses perch.

Remember the Coral Reef Fin Fish closures - November 12 to November 16, 2020, inclusive. It means no reef fish to be taken at all. There are still a number of species you can catch that are listed on the fisheries website.

It makes good sense to target mackerel for the duration of the closures. The lesser mackerels appear to be hanging about around the islands and various spots in the bay. The south-easters push them out of the bay and around the islands but, as soon as the wind drops off for a day or more, they hit the inner spots on mass.

Spanish mackerel are already showing in numbers at some of the northern spots. There has been the odd fish caught mainly just outside the bay at Outer, Man & Wife and Cape Manifold.

From now on, on any good weekend there is a good chance of a mackerel.

The schools of cobia have come back again and are doing the rounds, visiting just about every pinnacle type structure in the vicinity of Yeppoon. Places like Farnborough Reef, Findlay’s and Liza Jane shoals are a special.

The Pinnacles, Outer Rock, Man & Wife, Barren Island and even the close in spots such as Rita Mada, Ironpot and Forty Acre Paddock have cobia coming through almost any day.

Thanks again to Bluefin Sports, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals where you can get your photo taken or just drop all the up-to-date info each week on what is happening where. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for the next voucher draw.