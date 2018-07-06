FISHING TAILS: Keep eye on bait schools

TOP CATCH: Cody Tamati with his first baramundi he landed with his grandmother. None

FRIDAY and Saturday will be the pick days for anyone heading offshore.

The forecast of around five knots on Saturday morning has everyone watering at the mouth. This forecast also presents the perfect opportunity to have an overnighter Friday night and be able to come home while the weather is still good.

The only drawback will be the ridiculous parking situation at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Most of the regular offshore species are firing, from the bottom dwellers to pelagics. Around the island there are a few doggy mackerel and the odd spanish.

Coral trout are in good form in fairly shallow water around the islands.

Don't only look for structure, look for bait schools, too. I get guys complaining about the lack of fish in the local waters. When you ask them how they picked their spots, it becomes obvious where the issue is. When you fish shallow you need to set your boat back from the intended spot and don't bugger around with your anchor. Anchors and chain make lots of noise that definitely puts the fish off for a while.

Rowena Thorburn caught this fine black jew with Reel Fishing Charters. None

Big leads and paternoster rigs just don't cut it either. We fish with lighter ball sinkers running right down to the hook. Let the line out until you pick up bottom well back from the boat. Last trip I only used lures around the islands. Vibes and paddletails work very well with loads of hook-ups. There are lots of small fish between the keepers, but the excitement level is way above bait fishing. Further offshore, the reds and nannies are both fairly active at any of the deeper fern patches.

The estuaries have been hot and cold with this variable weather. Bream, whiting, flathead, barramundi, kings and blue salmon have all featured this week. As usual, the Fitzroy town reaches and the area just downstream from the bridges is very hard to beat for barra or king. Either lures or livies are doing the damage. Despite the temps, there are still a few crabs about in the deeper channels of the local estuaries.

We still need heaps of emails sent to the council and all the levels of government in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them. If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

