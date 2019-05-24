FISHING: Tribute honours Jetty Rat's legacy

PAYING TRIBUTE: Brendan Dodd and Mark Crager are two of the guys that John Dolgner looked after over the years.

LAST Sunday a group of Rocky's keen anglers got together to pay tribute to John (Jetty Rat) Dolgner by placing a plaque at the Northside fishing platform.

The plaque that honours John Dolgner. Contributed

John was remembered as a mentor to many of the area's young people. He kept them off the streets and out of trouble by teaching them how to fish and be responsible. John's legacy will live on through those he looked after and now there is a constant reminder of one of Rocky and fishing's gentlemen.

Forecasts show at last there is something to look forward to with next week's weather. There should be a drop in conditions from Saturday afternoon through the rest of the week. The brief period of lighter winds could allow many of the locals to get among the large amount of active reefies at present.

Dan Brown with a big barra he caught in the Fitzroy. Contributed

All the favoured species are expected to be on the chew, from nannygai, red emperor, coral trout, rosy jobfish, parrot, cod and hussar. Lots of pelagics and especially spanish mackerel that seemed to be everywhere before the blow, may even come back inside the bay as it cleans up a bit. They will be just about anywhere you would expect to score a spaniard. Doggies have also been hanging around out behind the islands and we might see a few of them in close by the end of the week.

Blue salmon numbers continue to rise right up the coast from the Fitzroy delta to army country. The gutters up the beach and the creek mouths are the pick spots as conditions drop. Yabbies and pilchards are the pick baits.

Although they will grab small flashas and plastics, big bream have started to congregate again and catches of half a dozen or more around the kilo mark have been almost common. Big strips of mullet flesh and large green prawns have done the damage. The mouths of the creeks and estuaries are the likely spots. They school up for spawning as the temperature comes down.

Whiting and trevally have been in the mouths of Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek. Some of the whiting taken lately are as big as they get around here. One report mentioned a 450mm whiting taken at Coorooman.

Yabbies, beachworms and prawns are the pick baits at the moment. The guys who chase flatties should be pretty happy as there are some quality fish about the area. Work the channel edges and the drains coming off the sand and mudbanks at either end of the tides. Crabs continue in fairly good form particularly down the mouth of the river and there are still a few at Corio and Coorooman.

Temperature change hasn't helped the barra fishers but the better conditions can be the on switch. King salmon are always around although getting them to feed can be tricky at times.

Vibes, prawn imitations and small paddle tails are the choice for the lure guys. Live baits can really improve things when nothing else seems to work. Good luck to those fishing in the Barra Bash this weekend. I hope you land some fine fish.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com.