Fishing trip takes turn for the worst off Yeppoon coast

Amber Hooker
| 9th Jul 2017 9:20 AM
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man in his 50s to the Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man in his 50s to the Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon.

A FISHING trip between two friends took a scary turn yesterday afternoon about 80km (50 miles) off the coast of Yeppoon.

A man, aged 58, was fishing with his friend when he suffered a possible cardiac arrest.

The two men made the two-hour journey back to Rosslyn Bay before they notified emergency services.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to the job about 3pm.

Fortunately, the man was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service staff on arrival before the Capricorn Helicopter delivered a critical care paramedic and doctor to treat him further.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew the man to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emergency fishing medical queensland ambulance service racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rosslyn bay rosslyn bay boat harbour yeppoon

