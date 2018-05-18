Fishing TV identity falls in love with Rockhampton

"WE HAVE travelled all over the country, seen all of the prime destinations, I believe Rocky is right up there, if not better than the rest.”

This is the fishing identity John Haenke's glowing appraisal of the city's emerging dual status as the nation's barramundi and beef capital.

Known for his television series appearances John and his wife Peta have recently moved their fishing business to the city.

John is also the director of Offshore Productions, has his own SBS series Wildfish and owns the successful DVD series Fishing DownUnder.

He has released 42 DVDs featuring fishing identities such as Steve Starling, Peter Morse, Michael Guest, Mark Taylor and Mark Berg.

With a wealth of experience in fishing all over the country, John says nothing compares to what Rockhampton offers.

"We have fished all over the country and I don't know anywhere else that has a very good barramundi fish ring right in the middle of town,” he said.

"Where you can actually catch metre long barramundi with the CBD in the background.”

He said the city has a lot to offer people.

"It's got all the accommodation, the logistics for all the people coming here to fish,” John said.

Rockhampton is quickly becoming building a reputation its excellent barramundi.

"People will travel, barramundi are an iconic fish, just the name alone will draw people form all over the country and overseas as well,” John said.

"There are Americans that come fishing with us and barramundi are the main thing they want to target.”

The fishing identity said Rockhampton is "without a doubt in the top two or three sport fishing locations for rec fishermen in Australia”.

"There are so many other options here too, we've got all the island, Port Alma just down the road, there is a lot more options here than most areas in the country,” he said.

"I think a lot of people aren't really aware of how good it is here and it will be a great thing if we can make them more aware what the fishing is like and how good it is.”

His wife Peta said Rocky was an "easily accessible area, just a quick trip out of Brisbane or a reasonable drive”.

"A lot of the other prime destinations are expensive flights and you have to get a couple so it's a lot of time,” she said.

"It's only 10 minutes from the airport, you can literally pick people up, have them on the water within 15 minutes and they can be catching fish,” John said.

Aside from the Fitzroy, John said the islands offered a lot as well.

"The islands out the front have all the tropical species, from coral trout, red emperor, Spanish mackerel, John Travally, fingermark,” he said.

"Pretty well every tropical species you can get in Australia you can catch out there.

"The options here are massive.”

The weather in Central Queensland is also a major drawcard.

"The other big thing is too, no matter what the weather is doing, even if it is windy, there are so many places to go,” John said.

"You can always find somewhere to go.

"A lot of other areas, you are very restricted with the weather and you can't get out.”

Boosting about the region, John and Peta are glad they made the move six weeks ago.

"Rocky really has a lot to offer,” John said.

"What we are showcasing is number one we've got the river that runs through the middle of the CBD.

"One of the big things that made me move was the fishing in the area because that is our business.”

"We both jumped at it because we wanted to be a part of a growing industry here,” Peta said.

Coming from Hervey Bay, the net free fishing in Rockhampton was an lure to move townships.

"Where I was guiding before there was a lot of commercial netting still going on and it was getting harder and harder, it wasn't sustainable,” John said.

"I used to come up here and guide here anyway so I knew the area fairly well and the potential of the area.”

Another major drawcard was how "proactive” the Rockhampton Regional Council is around fishing.

"They are well aware of the potential of recreational fishing and it's good to see a council that is certainly pushing for the net free fishing area to stay here,” John said.

"And they are making a lot of facilities here for recreational fishermen to put their boats in.

"They are embracing the recreational fishing and I haven't seen too many councils really take it on board and promote it,” Peta said.

"And also understand what is bringing commercially and economically to the region.

"A lot of councils don't seem to understand there is a very big market and you can make much more.”

The couple don't seem like they will be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's vibrant, it's alive, everything is busy here, there is a lot going on, there is a good vibe,” Peta said.

"I feel like there is good things happening here and the future is positive.”

"We like the Central Queensland lifestyle, it is fairly laidback and you can't beat the coastal lifestyle in Queensland.”