FISHING UPDATE: Reef forecast helps anglers

REEFIES are all on the chew offshore at present and some fine catches were made in the past week. Nannies, reds and trout were going off in local waters. Spanish mackerel and a few doggies were taken around the Keppels and some of the spots just outside the bay. This weekend could be another pearler if forecasts are close.

Salmon, barramundi, mangrove jack, flathead and bream have been the estuary highlights as many local estuary species move into their transitional phase. The cooler weather isn’t far off and results this week have shown that many of our bread and butter fishes are looking for an early season. This week I have seen bream coming into roe and melt, when I wouldn’t expect that until next month. Once more The Causeway Lake has been amazing, this little spot continually surprises everybody with the supply of jack, whiting, trevally, bream, flathead and barramundi which never seem to run out. Salmon on the other hand are all over the area at Corio, Coorooman Creek and the lower end of The Fitzroy River being the pick option at present.

A reader submitted this photo of their impressive catch.

Fingermark have been feeding actively both inshore and up the coast line in recent weeks. All the headlands heading north and south from the Fitzroy Delta are spots worth check for fingermark. Any of the coastal wrecks are specials at present and on a prospecting mission last week we found them in some numbers at local jew holes in between some horse sized grunter. Although vibes are my preferred jig lure, I hadn’t seriously tried with other soft plastics for fingeries before. The results I got last trip showed me they should be the “go to” from now on. A couple of us scored fingermark to 800mm in fairly shallow water with berkley j/shad on elevator heads. Live squid and big whole prawns also went well but the thrill of a big jigged placcy getting smashed is very hard to beat.

Sharon Thiele showing lure skills at Corio with this very tidy flathead.

Fingermark are normally a school fish and once you find them they will be in that sort of area nearly anywhere you are likely to fish. Before I found my favourite spots, I trolled for days along rock walls and ledges in the river or around every headland on the coast north of Gladstone right up into army country. They also like the same rubble bottom type country as black jew and grunter which also makes it easy to look for the features they prefer. Fingermark will take any type of deep diving lure and by adjusting the size and lure depth it doesn’t take long to find the colour of the day. The other important tip is that any lure that touches bottom regularly without constant dredging will perform well at that particular depth and you can shorten or lengthen your line to make the lure go a bit deeper or shallower as required.

