FISHING: Windy weather calls for a tackle shop visit

An old but a goody in light of Kevie Walters moving to the Broncos. Gavin Gaw with a Queensland barra.

TWENTY knot winds are forecast for the majority of the week and don’t look like easing before the middle of next week.

Well by now there shouldn’t be much to do around the house after the school holidays so go down and visit one of the local tackle shops, check out all the new gear and get all the goss on what’s biting where for the next run of good weather.

We all complain that we don’t get the time to do stuff like that so now there is no excuse. Alternatively any of those little gems of spots that give you shelter in 20 knots of wind might be the go after some of the latest reports.

Muddies appear to be coming into a little form as there were a few quality crabs taken at Corio and down the Port this week.

Bream are another likely suspect this week as the catches of snodgers has been getting better

instead of tapering off.

Kim Larcombe with a fine local red throat emperor.

Both of the local models Pikey and yellowfin are coming in sizes rarely seen for most of the year. One kilo fish aren’t that uncommon.

Yabbies and peeled prawns have been the best of the baits while the soft plastics guys are almost making it look easy.

Whiting are another fish in fairly good supply along most of the beaches although Keppel Sands and Long Beach seem to be the pick.

The estuary grunter captures have increased pretty well with the warming of the water and the

quantities of small bait fish all around the local systems.

The Fitzroy is the home for large grunter whenever they are on.

Connors Creek, Port Alma, Devils Elbow and bends down from Nerrimbera are all firing. Coorooman Creek, The Causeway Lake and Waterpark Creek have grunter runs that can

compete with the river in size of fish not numbers.

Bobby Larcombe with his biggest ever rosy rock cod.

The popular baits of late have been prawns, fresh fillet strips and greenback herrings.

Lately lots of grunter hunters have expanded their tactics by using blades for grunter.

The small varieties around 40mm are working very well.

Gold and chrome seem to be the most popular.

The trick is to keep contact with the jig because with grunter the majority of takes happen as you lower the blade to the bottom between twitches.

Barra and finger mark catches are steadily increasing.

Thanks again to Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, The Causeway Lake Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle are the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for any of our $50 random voucher draws.